BRAGGA! Nadia Nakai the new brand ambassador for GUESS luxury bags

In a social media post on Tuesday, the 'Money Back' hitmaker expressed her excitement and gratitude for becoming a part of the GUESS team.

JOHANNESBURG - Rapper and TV personality Nadia Nakai is the new brand ambassador for GUESS luxury bags.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Money Back hitmaker expressed her excitement and gratitude for becoming a part of the GUESS team.

BACK IN MY BAG!

I’m proud to announce that I am the new brand ambassador for @GUESS luxury bags!



I’m very excited and honoured to be joining the Guess family!!



Guess what’s in the bag!? 😍#NadiaNakaixGuess pic.twitter.com/dbhOUXk28M ' BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) November 14, 2023

She claimed to be putting her suffering into productive endeavors after losing her partner, rapper and record producer Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, well known by his stage name AKA.

She recently launched her podcast called Bragga World. She had an interview with songwriter and vocalist Nkosinathi Nhlakanipho Mavuso, better known as Langa Mavuso. They discussed their careers, families, loves, and losses.

Following her announcement as the new ambassador, she was congratulated by many.

Back in her bag ! 👜😍 ' N!cole (@N_Linthea55) November 14, 2023

Congratulations Nadia you deserve it 🥰 ' Tee (@thabelomaanda) November 14, 2023

congratulations mama mega🎉🎊🎊🎊🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🥺 ' ThabangKobedi (@IamthabangK) November 14, 2023