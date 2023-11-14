Go

BRAGGA! Nadia Nakai the new brand ambassador for GUESS luxury bags

In a social media post on Tuesday, the 'Money Back' hitmaker expressed her excitement and gratitude for becoming a part of the GUESS team.

Nadia Nakai is the new brand ambassador for GUESS luxury bags. Picture: Instagram/@Nadia_nakai
14 November 2023 15:52

JOHANNESBURG - Rapper and TV personality Nadia Nakai is the new brand ambassador for GUESS luxury bags.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Money Back hitmaker expressed her excitement and gratitude for becoming a part of the GUESS team.

She claimed to be putting her suffering into productive endeavors after losing her partner, rapper and record producer Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, well known by his stage name AKA.

She recently launched her podcast called Bragga World. She had an interview with songwriter and vocalist Nkosinathi Nhlakanipho Mavuso, better known as Langa Mavuso. They discussed their careers, families, loves, and losses.

Following her announcement as the new ambassador, she was congratulated by many.

