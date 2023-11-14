ActionSA in Joburg calls for extraordinary council sitting to elect new speaker

Colleen Makhubele was fired as city council speaker by COPE after claiming that the party had joined a new newly formed alliance, the South African Rainbow Alliance.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA in Johannesburg has called for an extraordinary council sitting to elect a new speaker after the Congress of the People (COPE) axed its only councillor and city council speaker, Colleen Makhubele.

Makhubele was fired by her former party, COPE, for declaring that the party had joined a new political formation, the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), without the party's approval.

She is the latest member of the revolving door of City of Johannesburg leaders, leaving the metro in turmoil.

Last week, the Johannesburg High Court declared the appointment of city manager Floyd Brink unlawful.

“As we welcome the decision by COPE, we strongly believe that this brings us one step closer to restoring order to the City of Johannesburg for its residents,” said ActionSA's caucus leader Nobuhle Mthembu.

“We, therefore, implore the city manager to call an extraordinary council where we can elect a new speaker. We need to close the Collen chapter as soon as possible. The city cannot afford to go one day more without the speaker.”