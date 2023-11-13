CPUT says student stabbed several times recovering in hospital

A woman student at CPUT was attacked over the weekend at a privately-owned residence allegedly by a man she knew, a UWC student.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) says a woman student is recovering in hospital after being stabbed several times allegedly by a man known to her, who is a student at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

The attack, which happened at a privately-owned student residence in Belhar over the weekend, was widely circulated on social media.

CPUT commended the men who first responded to the victim, adding that their bravery likely saved the woman's life.

READ: WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital

The university said it would work closely with police and the National Prosecuting Authority as it focused on supporting the recovering student, and to ensure justice is served.

“CPUT vice-chancellor Professor Chris Nhlapo has lauded the young men who responded first to the student who was stabbed at a private residence by a UWC student,” said CPUT's Lauren Kansley.

“He said that these young men put their own lives on the line to intervene and apprehend the suspect, and likely saved her life. We believe this is testament to the many gender-based violence interventions that CPUT has.”