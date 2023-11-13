Wage talks between City of Tshwane, SAMWU continuing after strike ends

Workers affiliated to Samwu returned to work on Monday after downing tools over three months ago as a result of a wage dispute.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says wage negotiations are continuing between the metro and trade union Samwu as the three-month-long strike in the city ends.

The strike turned violent in some instances, with 15 people arrested for inciting violence and over 100 being dismissed.

The city said that since the negotiations were handed over to the CCMA, tensions had ceased in the city.

City of Tshwane spokesperson, Selby Bokaba: "Today they are also continuing. We have not made much progress that one can report on as a resolution or whatever. The talks, as you have pointed out, are being conducted by the CCMA and they are being conducted in good spirit."