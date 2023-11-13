UWC suspends student from campus & residences following stabbing of partner

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man can be seen stabbing a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student while she is on the ground as two other students plead with the man to stop.

JOHANNESBURG - A student facing an attempted murder charge for viciously stabbing his partner multiple times at a private student residence has been suspended from campus and all residences at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

The suspension of the 30-year-old male student was confirmed on Monday at an urgent vice-rectors tribunal.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man can be seen stabbing a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student while she is on the ground as two other students plead with the man to stop.

The horrific stabbing of a woman, allegedly by her partner, at a student residence in Cape Town was filmed on a cell phone, only a day after University of the Western Cape students marched against gender-based violence on the campus.

Activist movement Not In My Name spokesperson, Themba Masongo: "The cowardly action of the perpetrator highlights the urgent need to address toxic and violent masculinities in South Africa."

The ANC Women’s League said that the stabbing underscored the disturbing reality of violence that has been harboring within higher institutions of learning.

It has also decried the lack of adequate visible policing in the Belhar area, where thousands of students reside.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old man, who was arrested over the weekend, is expected back in the Bellville Magistrates Court next week.