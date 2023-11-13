Tshwane working to clear service delivery backlogs

Workers affiliated with Samwu (South African Municipal Workers' Union) returned to work on Monday after downing tools over three months ago as a result of a wage dispute.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said it's working to clear service delivery backlogs following a three-month-long wage strike in the metro that disrupted services.

This led to massive disruptions in service delivery across the city for weeks, with the metro still working to clear up the backlog.

From unresolved power outages, to waste not being collected, residents in the city of Tshwane can now breathe a sigh of relief as things slowly return to normal in the metro.

The city said it could not give a timeline as to when the service delivery backlog would be cleared.

However, it has a plan in place to ensure this was done as soon as possible.

Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the work was already underway.

"Water leaks have been dealt with. The backlog has been fixing traffic lights, street signs, road maintenance, illegal dumping, overgrown grass and weeds."

While the strike has come to an end, wage negotiations between the city and SAMWU continue.