Suspect in Sibanye-Stillwater employee murder to appear in court

The suspect was arrested on Friday, after he stabbed his co-worker to death at a hostel in the West Rand where they lived.

JOHANNESBURG - A Sibanye-Stillwater employee is expected to appear at the Westonaria Magistrates Court on Monday morning, in connection with the murder of his colleague.

A video of the attack has been widely circulated on social media over the weekend.

The footage, which has been viewed more than 700,000 times on social media platform X- shows a man wielding a knife and stabbing the victim multiple times in the upper body.

This happened before the perpetrator took a picture of himself with the intestines of the deceased.

Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that the two men to be employees at the company.

Police have opened a case of murder and are still gathering more information to establish the motive of the murder.