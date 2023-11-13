Scopa suggests appoinment of powerless Ramokgopa could hurt fiscus

Though it has been six months since Ramokgopa was appointed as the minister of electricity, it remains unclear what, if any, power he has over the Eskom board.

JOHANNESBURG - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says the appointment of the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, could amount to wasteful and fruitless expenditure if he continues to remain without any powers over power utility Eskom.

Last week, Eyewitness News reported that Ramokgopa once again complained to the African National Congress’ (ANC) national working committee about frustrations of not having any powers over the Eskom board.

Though it's been six months since Ramokgopa’s appointment, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan remains the shareholder representative to whom the board accounts to.

The question of what powers, or lack thereof, Ramokgopa has remained unanswered.

In May, President Cyril Ramaphosa granted him partial powers to procure new energy generation, but Ramokgopa remains an outsider when it comes to the Eskom board.

Scopa said this created confusion when it came to who should account for Eskom between Ramokgopa and Gordhan.

Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said there is an overlap between Ramokgopa and two other ministers.

"He is caught between a rock and a hard place, and that rock and hard place is Minister [Pravin] Gordhan and Minister [Gwede] Mantashe because Minerals and Energy is responsible for the energy policy outlook."

Hlengwa said Parliament not having a portfolio committee on the minister of electricity showed just how little influence Ramokgopa had.