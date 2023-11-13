Police monitoring protest at Gold One mine in Springs

Police fired rubber bullets and teargas at the protesting AMCU workers, who have been assembly at the mine since Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The police’s public order unit is monitoring a protest by mineworkers as instability continues at the Gold One mine in Springs.

Tensions re-emerged at the operation in the east of Johannesburg after workers allegedly affiliated with AMCU gathered near the entrance of the mine demanding a date to be officially recognised as the majority union.

Prince Radebe, an employee affiliated with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) told Eyewitness News how he narrowly escaped death after some workers set his vehicle alight.

"The other guy came straight from outside, from the other group that's here. There was chanting and toyi-toying. He came straight to me and pulled out an axe and he wanted to cut my head. He instructed other guys that were close to the gate to close the gate so that I won't come out."

Last month, the mine was embroiled in a three-day hostage drama where more than 500 workers failed to resurface after their shift.