'People are allowed to protest': CT's Hill-Lewis on Palestine demonstrations

Tensions ran high in Cape Town after a planned prayer rally by Israeli supporters at the Sea Point promenade was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says he will not cancel future pro-Palestinian and Israeli demonstrations in the city despite growing tensions between supporters and police.

Tensions ran high in Cape Town after a planned prayer rally by Israeli supporters at the Sea Point promenade was disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters at the weekend.

Police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse the crowd after a scuffle broke out between the counter-protesters and those who gathered in a show of support for Israel.

Hill-Lewis has condemned the violence, adding that both sides inflamed the situation.

"I understand that this is a very divisive time, there's a huge amount of very heated debate about this around the world. People are allowed to protest. I've been under huge pressure to cancel these protests, I will not do that. I think the only thing that could perhaps been improved upon is that when it was clear there was going to be a counter-protest, that there should have been a bigger space made between the two groups and we'll take that up."

The mayor has also squashed accusations that police used excessive force on the crowd.

"I'm not going to criticise the police for handling a very complex, very heated and combative situation and taking firm action at the end of the day to try and protect the rights of people to protest peacefully."