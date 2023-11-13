Parly to debate closing down Israeli embassy in SA, suspending diplomatic ties

Thursday’s debate is being sponsored by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which believes the country should sever all diplomatic ties with Israel.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will on Thursday debate whether the Israeli embassy in South Africa should be closed and whether government should suspend all diplomatic relations with that country.

It comes a week after International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor spelt out government’s position on the Middle East conflict in the House.

The Israeli ambassador, Eliav Belotsercovsky, was subsequently demarched on Friday over statements he made which have been met with disapproval by Cabinet.

Thursday’s debate is being sponsored by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which believes the country should sever all diplomatic ties with Israel.

Last week, tensions flared in the National Assembly as political parties were divided over a move by government to withdraw its diplomats from its embassy in Tel Aviv.

South Africa has not had an ambassador there since 2018.

Several opposition parties, however, thought it was a bad move and doubted government’s claims that its diplomats were being called home for consultations.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, however, thought government should take its action one step further.

"We should fire the ambassador of Israel. We can’t be friends with Israel until they establish a society in compliance with international law."

On Thursday, a mini-plenary of the National Assembly will debate this position at the request of EFF leader, Julius Malema.

In response to the Department of International Relations, the Israeli foreign affairs minister, Lior Haiat, said in a statement that Israel fully supports its South African ambassador, Eliav Belotsercovsky.

He said whoever suppresses the right of the Israeli ambassador to speak and present the positions of his country was ignoring the victims of the 7 October attack and backing a terrorist organisation.