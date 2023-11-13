No new diphtheria cases at Pollsmoor in past 5 days - DCS commissioner

The National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale told the media on Monday that the Department has taken strict measures to control the outbreak which caused the death of a 19-year-old inmate last week.

CAPE TOWN - The National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale said there had been no new cases of diphtheria at Pollsmoor correctional facility in the past five days.

Thobakgale told the media on Monday that the department had taken strict measures to control the outbreak which caused the death of a 19-year-old inmate last week.

The commissioner has reassured the public that the situation was currently calm and under control.

Thobakgale said 54 inmates have been tested, with eight testing positive for diphtheria - he said three Correctional Services officers had shown symptoms but the test results were still inconclusive.

He said 342 inmates had already been vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The measures that we have conducted as the Correctional Services here at Pollsmoor include the following: a vaccination campaign. We initiated this campaign to ensure that all eligible individuals receive a diphtheria vaccine."



Thobakgale said inmates had also been encouraged to practice enhanced hygiene and wear masks.

"We have also issued the inmates and officials in this section with masks as part of the preventative measures."

He said the department has also offered inmates medical care and implemented isolation and screenings to prevent the spread of the virus.