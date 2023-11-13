Meyiwa murder trial: Use of car tracking evidence to be ventilated

Proceedings in the trial within a trial were postponed on Friday morning after the defence lawyer for one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi, called in sick.

JOHANNESBURG - The use of car tracking evidence will be ventilated in the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Monday morning.

The trial resumes after delays last week due to the illness of one of the defence lawyers on Friday.

The court is hearing a trial within a trial into the admissibility of confession statements by two of the accused.

Five men are in the dock for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain in Vosloorus on the East Rand.

A displeased Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng postponed the matter on Friday to Monday morning, for arguments on the use of car tracking evidence from the police vehicles that were used to transport Bongani Ntanzi to make confessions.

Proceedings were halted on Friday after Ntanzi’s lawyer, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, called in sick.

His attorney, advocate Sipho Ramosepele, told the court that if Mngomezulu is not well in the morning, he would make submissions on why the car tracking evidence should not be used.

The State wants this evidence to be admitted, as it will clarify the allegations made by Ntanzi.

According to Ntanzi, police made several stops in June 2020, where he claimed he was assaulted and suffocated before being escorted to the Moroka Police Station.