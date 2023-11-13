Mandoza, Gloria Bosman to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at SAMAs

Maskandi group, Ihhashi Elimhlophe, and Pops Mohamed will also be bestowed this honour at the SAMAs in Pretoria this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Music icon, Mandoza, has been selected as one of the four recipients of the Lifetime Achievent Award for this year's 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The 'Nkalakatha' singer broke into the music scene in the early 1990s as part of a group called Chiskop and has since released hit songs such as Phunyuka Baphethe.

The Recording Industry of South Africa says Mandoza continues to inspire long after his death.

Honouring the late kwaito icon Mandoza! He brought kwaito to life and his music has transcended boundaries, making it have an everlasting impact. We pay tribute to a legend of South African music by celebrating his lifetime achievement at the #SAMA29 #MusicHasItAll 🙌🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/imO3jkqtuU ' The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) November 13, 2023

Acclaimed jazz vocalist, Gloria Bosman, Maskandi group, Ihhashi Elimhlophe, and Pops Mohamed will be bestowed this honour at the SAMAs in Pretoria this weekend.

In memory of the late Gloria Bosman, a remarkable voice that will continue to grace our hearts for years. She challenged stereotypes with vocal power and timing, leaving an indelible mark on the South African jazz scene. We hail her lifetime achievement at #SAMA29 #MusicHasItAll pic.twitter.com/WXJV6zS9Vg ' The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) November 13, 2023

A multi-instrumentalist and jazz maestro, Pops Mohamed blended kwela, pop, and soul to become a global ambassador for SA music. Your innovative spirit has enriched South African music. We celebrate your lifetime achievement at #SAMA29 #MusicHasItAll 🎼🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/OYWTIWCu98 ' The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) November 13, 2023