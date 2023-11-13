Go

Mandoza, Gloria Bosman to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at SAMAs

Maskandi group, Ihhashi Elimhlophe, and Pops Mohamed will also be bestowed this honour at the SAMAs in Pretoria this weekend.

FILE: Mourners hold a placard with Mduduzi Mandoza Tshabalala's face on it during the kwaito legends' funeral at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto on 23 September 2016. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/Eyewitness News
13 November 2023 14:44

JOHANNESBURG - Music icon, Mandoza, has been selected as one of the four recipients of the Lifetime Achievent Award for this year's 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The 'Nkalakatha' singer broke into the music scene in the early 1990s as part of a group called Chiskop and has since released hit songs such as Phunyuka Baphethe.

The Recording Industry of South Africa says Mandoza continues to inspire long after his death.

Acclaimed jazz vocalist, Gloria Bosman, Maskandi group, Ihhashi Elimhlophe, and Pops Mohamed will be bestowed this honour at the SAMAs in Pretoria this weekend.

