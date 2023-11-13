Man accused of stabbing CPUT student remanded in custody
The 30-year-old man, who's since been suspended, appeared at the Belville Magistrates Court on Monday following his arrest on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - A University of Western Cape (UWC) student who allegedly stabbed a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student has been remanded in custody.
The 30-year-old man, who's since been suspended, appeared at the Belville Magistrates Court on Monday following his arrest on Saturday.
READ: CPUT says student stabbed several times recovering in hospital
The stabbing of the 26-year-old CPUT student, believed to be the accused's wife, was captured on video and the clip went viral over the weekend.