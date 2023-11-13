Go

Man accused of stabbing CPUT student remanded in custody

The 30-year-old man, who's since been suspended, appeared at the Belville Magistrates Court on Monday following his arrest on Saturday.

Picture: Freeimages.com
13 November 2023 15:25

CAPE TOWN - A University of Western Cape (UWC) student who allegedly stabbed a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student has been remanded in custody.

The stabbing of the 26-year-old CPUT student, believed to be the accused's wife, was captured on video and the clip went viral over the weekend.

Timeline

