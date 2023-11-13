Malema touts Maape's resignation: He must ‘stay at home & leave healthy people’

The EFF leader called on his North West caucus to submit a motion of no confidence against the province's premier following his six-month sick leave after undergoing orthopaedic surgery in June.

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, told his North West caucus to submit a motion of no confidence against Premier Bushy Maape for being on sick leave for six months.

Maape had orthopaedic surgery in June, and his office said he would officially resume his duties on Monday.

However, Malema said the premier spent a very long time away from his job and should be relieved of his duties.

He spoke during the EFF’s event in Mafikeng on Sunday.

Though Malema wished the African National Congress stalwart well in his recovery, he said Maape should step down.

"Let the old man go and stay at home and leave the healthy people. That is why when you assume public office, they say you must be fit and proper. Bushy is not fit and proper, and that is why he is not qualified to occupy a public office."