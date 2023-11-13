Makhubele's misinterpretation of council rules cost Joburg a fortune - ActionSA

COPE leader Mosioua Lekota axed Colleen Makhubele on Monday for announcing that the party had joined a newly formed political alliance, the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), without his sign-off.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA says sacked City of Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele will be remembered for numerous inaccuracies and blunders in council.

COPE leader Mosioua Lekota axed Makhubele on Monday for announcing that the party had joined a newly formed political alliance, the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), without his sign-off.

Makhubele’s termination has added to the chaos that reigns over the crumbling metro – this after the appointment of city manager, Floyd Brink, was found to be unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.

ActionSA’s caucus leader, Nobuhle Mthembu, said that the decision to remove Makhubele would hopefully bring stability back into council and the city of Johannesburg.

"Makhubele will be remembered for her misapprehension of the council's standing rules. Her misinterpretation of council's standing rules have cost the City of Johannesburg fortunes. The same Speaker presided over the unlawful removal of the former mayor of the City of Johannesburg. It was under her reign where the decision to bring back Floyd brink as the city manager was tabled before council."