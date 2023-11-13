Go

Load shedding to vary between Stages 1, 2 and 3 this week

Eskom has cited a lack of generation capacity for the implementation of power cuts.

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com
13 November 2023 06:19

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced that load shedding will alternate between three stages this week.

This will see South African households and business plunged into darkness between Stages 1, 2 and 3.

The power utility has cited a lack of generation capacity for the implementation of power cuts.

Eskom said it would closely monitor the power grid and communicate any changes to the public accordingly.

