Load shedding to vary between Stages 1, 2 and 3 this week

Eskom has cited a lack of generation capacity for the implementation of power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced that load shedding will alternate between three stages this week.

This will see South African households and business plunged into darkness between Stages 1, 2 and 3.

Eskom said it would closely monitor the power grid and communicate any changes to the public accordingly.