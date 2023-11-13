Load shedding to vary between Stages 1, 2 and 3 this week
Eskom has cited a lack of generation capacity for the implementation of power cuts.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced that load shedding will alternate between three stages this week.
This will see South African households and business plunged into darkness between Stages 1, 2 and 3.
The power utility has cited a lack of generation capacity for the implementation of power cuts.
Eskom said it would closely monitor the power grid and communicate any changes to the public accordingly.
#PowerAlert1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 12, 2023
Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Monday. Thereafter, loadshedding will vary between Stages 1, 2 and 3 for the remainder of the week. pic.twitter.com/WW2Oy9dv2p