Limpopo contracts to supply food to GP hospitals 'compliant' - Gauteng Health

Gauteng’s Department of Health insists its agreement is based on a finalised and vetted list on the Limpopo Department of Health’s database.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Ralehoko says there’s nothing untoward about the department securing food for all Gauteng hospitals from suppliers in Limpopo.

The department is relying on the Limpopo Department of Health contracts to secure perishable goods such as bread, eggs, vegetables and meat.

This is despite criticism of overlooking already established township suppliers in Gauteng.

The department has told Eyewitness News it’s been using companies in Limpopo since August, while it waits to finalise its own food contracts in Gauteng.

The province has experienced inconsistencies in hospital food supply this year.



Fifty-four companies feature on the list of those entrusted with providing Gauteng hospitals with food.

Among them are seven construction companies, a motor workshop and an engineering company.

Health spokesperson Motaletale Modiba: “The Limpopo Department of Health has conducted a competitive bidding process in compliance with procurement regulations to appoint these suppliers… their process was audited by the

Auditor General and found to be compliant.”

The DA – which raised this issue in the legislature – said the department’s making a poor excuse to legitimise a suspicious contract.

DA Gauteng Health spokesperson Jack Bloom said this might be another Tembisa Hospital in the making.

“We are we procuring perishable food from a neighbouring province, when there are lots of local suppliers? It's very

fishy…”

The department said negotiations with new suppliers are at an advanced stage.