LEAP officers made more than 1,000 arrests in WC in October, says MEC Allen

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen said that the past two months had presented numerous challenges for policing.

CAPE TOWN - Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers have made more than 1,000 arrests in the Western Cape in one month.

This is according to Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen, who says 1,174 suspects have been apprehended, and 24 firearms confiscated during the month of October.

"Both September and October proved to be challenging months, with worryingly high numbers of fatal shootings occurring in various areas across the Cape metro. The number of arrests and confiscations, therefore, play a critical role in reversing some of these dreadful events that occurred recently."

Allen has urged communities to work together with LEAP officers to halve the murder rate in the province by 2029.

"The more we collaborate, the greater our chance of making a dent in our crime-fighting efforts. It is critical that we remain aligned, as this will ensure safer communities."

He says LEAP has strategically been deployed to the top 10 murder areas in the Western Cape.