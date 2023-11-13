KZN police hunting suspects who shot & killed 5 people in Umlazi

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killings.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for suspects who shot and killed 5 people in Umlazi, south of Durban on Sunday night.

Police responded to calls from an informal settlement in the area and upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of five people at two separate houses.



Over the past month, there've been a number of deadly shootings in the north of Durban, including mass shooting incidents.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said that three of those killed were women.

"When police arrived at the first house, the bodies of a 32-year-old man and a woman, who was yet to be identified and believed to be in her early 30s, were found with multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene. At the second house, police found two bodies of women aged 30 and 38 years old, as well as a body of a 24-year-old man."

He said that all of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.