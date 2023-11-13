Judge allows leading of car tracking evidence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The State wants the data to be used to determine the movements of the vehicles that escorted Bongani Ntanzi to make his confession statements in June 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has allowed the leading of car tracking evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The defence and the State spent Monday morning arguing on the cross-examination of one of the investigators on the data.

This is after Ntanzi alleged that police made multiple stops where he was assaulted before he was forced to sign a confession at the Moroka Police Station.



Ntanzi is one of five men accused of the football star’s 2014 murder.

At the heart of the State’s argument has been that Ntanzi’s allegations against police are serious and it would be in the interest of justice to cross-examine Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane on the car tracking data, as he drove Ntanzi to make his confessions.

But the defence contends that Mogane is not an expert and calling one would cause unreasonable delays in the trial within a trial.

But Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has ruled that the court must hear all evidence that is available, material and relevant.

"The primary principle here is: Is it in the interest of justice to allow that evidence to be heard? Is that evidence that Mr Mngomezulu says I shouldn't hear, is it relevant in this case? On both accounts, I find that it is and consequently, the State is allowed..."

The ruling by Mokgoatlheng means the State will be able to lead evidence on the car tracking data and cross-examine one of the lead investigators - Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane.