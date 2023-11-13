Hennessy, African Ginger unveil rooftop basketball court in Braamfontein

The project brought an artistic concept inspired by the eternal African sunset to life in collaboration with well-known local artist Seth Pimentel, commonly known as African Ginger, and Play Braamfontein, the property development company driving most of the inner-city district's revitalization.

JOHANNESBURG - The most popular cognac in the world, Hennessy, unveiled a first-of-its-kind Rooftop Court at 73 Juta Street in Braamfontein.

Similar to Hennessy, the artwork on the court is an example of how tradition and contemporary urban culture can coexist together to produce something genuinely remarkable.

"I wanted to quantify the beauty of Braam Culture with Hennessy right beside it, to create a clear association between the culture and the Hennessy experience," Seth said in response to a question about the concept.

In addition to commemorating basketball culture, Hennessy is elevating the game by introducing South Africa's first 3-on-3 rooftop basketball court in a district that is essential to urban culture.



The court is available to the public and provides a distinctive setting for community members to express themselves creatively and advance culture. It is not just used for basketball games.

Hennessy and NBA Africa presented a live viewing of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic opening game of the season to commemorate their long-standing connection with the NBA.