Govt intervention to eliminate child hunger is 'insufficient', says SAHRC

The commission released a study showing an increase in the number of children diagnosed with severe malnutrition, with statistics between August 2022 and September 2023 revealing 114 children died from the condition.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says the government's intervention to deal with child hunger in the country is not sufficient.

This comes after the commission released a study showing a rise in the number of children being diagnosed with severe malnutrition, especially in Eastern Cape.

Statistics showed that between August 2022 and September 2023, 114 children died from malnutrition.

In August, a 38-year-old woman in Eastern Cape took her own life and the lives of her three children, with police suspecting she killed them because she couldn't feed them.

Commissioner Jonas Sibanyoni said that while there are school nutrition programmes and social grants, there is still a major gap in addressing the challenge.

"The amount that is given, I must say, is not sufficient to provide food sufficiently, because the Constitution says we have the right to sufficient food."