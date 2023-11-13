Gabon regime eyes August 2025 elections after national dialogue

Coup leader General Brice Oligui Nguema, who was swiftly sworn in as transitional president, had promised to hand back the country to civilian rule with elections after a transitional period.

LIBREVILLE - Gabon's military leaders who deposed president Ali Bongo Ondimba in August announced on Monday that elections would be held in August 2025 under a timetable that first foresees national dialogue.

However, no date had been given until now.

The general led a coup against Ali Bongo on 30 August, moments after Bongo - whose family ruled the West African state for 55 years - was declared winner of a presidential election which the army and opposition declared fraudulent.

"August 2025: elections and end of the transition," regime spokesman Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi said on live state TV, referring to an official but "indicative" transition timeframe, adopted by cabinet but to be submitted to a national conference next year.

The Inclusive National Dialogue, scheduled for April 2024, would be made up of all the country's "vital actors".

Ali Bongo, 64, who had ruled the central African country since 2009, was overthrown by military and police chiefs who joined forces to carry out a bloodless coup, widely backed by politicians, civil society and the public in general.

Bongo took office on the death of his father Omar, who ruled the central African state with an iron fist for more than 41 years.

As well as branding the election result a fraud, the opposition and the military coup leaders accused Ali Bongo's regime of widespread corruption and bad governance.

The putschists accuse Bongo's wife Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin and their eldest son Noureddin Bongo Valentin of having manipulated the former president, who is suffering the after-effects of a serious stroke in 2018.

They are under investigation as part of a wider inquiry into alleged massive embezzlement of public money. Both have been detained.

Under the transition timetable, the Gabonese people have been invited to submit suggestions, which will be pulled together and presented to the national conference next April.

In early June 2024, the transitional parliament will become a constituent assembly, Manfoumbi Manfoumbi said on Monday.

Between November and December next year, a draft constitution will be put to a referendum, he added.

The various stages outlined are "subject to change" following the results of the Inclusive National Dialogue, however, he said.

Oligui quickly appointed members of transitional institutions after the coup, including a government, national assembly, senate and a constitutional court.