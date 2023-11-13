DA wants GP Health contracts to get food for its hospitals from Limpopo probed

The DA flagged that some of the companies that the Gauteng Department of Health contracted to secure food from its Limpopo counterpart were not registered to supply food.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng wants the provincial Department of Health contracts to obtain food for all its hospitals from Limpopo stopped and investigated.

The Gauteng Department of Health spent more than R23 million securing food such as bread, eggs, meat, and vegetables since August from firms contracted to its Limpopo counterpart.

This followed reports of food shortages and complaints about late payments to suppliers earlier in 2023.

The DA flagged some of the companies tasked with feeding Gauteng’s hospitals were not registered to supply foods because their business is engineering, manufacturing and motor workshops.

However, Gauteng Health’s Motletale Modiba said the province had nothing to do with the companies awarded contracts.

"When another entity of the State wants to participate in an already established contract held by another entity, you cannot alter the terms of reference in terms of that particular contract. You participate as per the terms of the contract in place."

But the DA’s Jack Bloom insisted that there was something fishy about the contracts, saying his party wants a full investigation.

"It’s highly irregular. Normally when you piggyback on a contract of a neighbouring province, it’s something special. It can't be difficult to get contracts with local food suppliers in Gauteng, and we are talking about bread, eggs, fruit, and vegetables.”