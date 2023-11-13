CPUT to keep close eye on stabbing case involving one of its students

This follows an incident on Saturday when a 30-year-old student from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old woman who is a student from CPUT.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) says it will keep a close eye on the court case related to a stabbing of one of its students.

The incident happened at a private student residence in Belhar.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley: "We welcome the arrest and court appearance of the man accused of stabbing a CPUT student this weekend. We have a close working relationship with the NPA and SAPS when it comes to criminal matters and we will track this case until its conclusion."

She also thanked the CPUT male students who assisted the stab victim after the incident, saying they most likely saved her life.

"CPUT takes gender-based violence matters seriously. It's the first university in South Africa to internalise and institutionalise the fight against GBV via its dedicated sexual and gender-based violence committee."

Kansley said that CPUT would continue offering the victim support as she faces surgery and recovery as a result of the assault.