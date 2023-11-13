CoCT records over 200 cases of electricity vandalism & illegal connections in Q3

Though there was a drop in cases in a number of communities, the increase of vandalism in some areas - particularly in the Mitchells Plain district - was alarming.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town recorded more than 200 incidents of electricity vandalism and illegal connections in the third quarter of 2023.

The Mitchells Plain and Philippi district is the worst affected.

Officials said while there was a drop in cases in a number of communities, the increase of vandalism in some areas - particularly in the Mitchells Plain district - was alarming.

This district not only included areas within Mitchells Plain, but also Lotus River, Grassy Park and Philippi, which all became hotspots.

The city’s Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen: "Approximately R4 million has been spent on the repair and replacement of damaged infrastructure in the last three months and, sadly, many of the incidents are reoccurring where the same infrastructure is vandalised."