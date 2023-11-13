City of Tshwane expects all employees to return to work after end to strike

Workers in Tshwane affiliated to Samwu were in a dispute for six months with the capital city over its refusal increase salaries for the financial year, with its mayor insisting the municipality could not afford it.

TSHWANE - The Tshwane Municipality says it expect all its employees to return to work on Monday, as the six-month labour strike has come to an end.

Workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have been in a dispute with the capital city over the council's decision not to increase salaries for the financial year.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink maintained that the cash-strapped municipality could not afford it.

However, on Friday, the municipality and the worker unions submitted to a mediation process handled by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to find a solution.

Samwu deputy general secretary Nkhetheni Muthavhi said the union never called for its members to stay away from work outside of a protected strike.

"There are areas in management that [the workers] have withdrawn their services, they have released memos. Areas like Tshwane Bus Services, they have indicated they have withdrawn their buses for the safety of workers. Areas like Centurion, at some stage, they barricaded their offices and all that. So, it was not, per se, that there was an issue of strike."