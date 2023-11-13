Archer Potgieter wins African Champs silver medal & qualifies for 2024 Olympics

South African archer, Werner Potgieter, was one of the athletes who represented South Africa at the 2023 African Championships and the continental qualifier which took place on 8-12 November in Nabeul, Tunisia.

JOHANNESBURG – South African archer, Werner Potgieter, won a silver medal and has qualified for the Olympics.

"Getting the slot for South Africa was the best feeling. It's hard to describe. Euphoria comes to mind," said Potgieter to Eyewitness News.

South Africa was represented by four athletes at the African Champs, namely Werner Potgieter, Wian Roux, Morgan Blewett and Carien Whitehead.

"Every tournament has something to teach. I would say in this particular case, adding an Olympic qualifier into the mix made for very stressful shooting conditions. Quieting your mind and focusing on what needs to be done is paramount."

Potgieter won the SA national championships in 2017 and 2018 and now has made the national championships team.

"There are quite a few, tournaments between now and then, one of which is the World Cup in Turkey, another nail-biting experience to come."

At the African Championships, the SA recurve men won the bronze medal against Mauritius.

The recurve bow is the modern evolution of traditional bows that have existed for 1,000s of years. The limbs positioned at the top and bottom of the bow curve back, away from the archer at each tip. This is what gives the "recurve" its name.

OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION

The African Archery Championships serves as the continental qualifying tournament for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

There are six places for Africa, following a decision by World Archery to move the continent’s mixed team slots to the tournament.

Tickets to the Paris Games will be awarded to the mixed team champion at the African Championships, as well as to the top two recurve men and recurve women in the individual events.

Each nation can win a maximum of one spot per gender and the individual places will be reassigned (down to a maximum of eighth in the final ranking). The mixed team result takes priority.