2024 elections: SA youth 'a generation let down by democracy' capable of reform

Political analysy Tessa Dooms believes young South Africans need to play a more active role in the country’s political space, outside of just voting and the founder of the Ground Work Collective, Mbali Ntuli, is on the same wavelength.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa approaches the 2024 general elections, and with an estimated 13 million eligible voters still unregistered to vote, various civil organisations and some political parties are adopting innovative strategies to engage and mobilise the youth to participate in the elections. Some of these strategies include using free concerts and cell phone apps as platforms to entice young South Africans to register.

Political analyst and Rivonia Circle’s Tessa Dooms sheds light on these approaches, noting that while these events may not guarantee an immediate surge in voter turnout on election day, they serve as effective means to initiate active conversations about the importance and power of one’s vote.

"I’ve been saying to my civil society colleagues that our job as civil society going into the 2024 election is to be on the side of the voter, and the first part of that is empowering the voter with an opportunity to register so that they can be a participant in the electoral period and not only on voting day. Voters must be a part of the entire election campaign. In the past, our election campaigns have focused on the politicians, not even civil society, only on the politicians."

'POLITICIANS STILL SET THE TONE'

Dooms believes that political leaders are still the decision makers.

"The politicians set the tone; they decide. But getting people registered to vote is about encouraging people to be active participants and voters during the campaign," said Dooms.

She also emphasises that a significant factor contributing to the low voter engagement among young South Africans is their limited exposure to information about elections.

Rather than receiving ongoing education about the country's democratic processes, many only become aware of elections during the specific election period.

Dooms suggests that initiatives like concerts, while commendable, represent just the beginning of what civil society should be undertaking to educate eligible voters on a larger scale.

"We also need to go a step further, and this is where both civil society and political parties have failed… it's about getting people to have active conversations about why they're voting or why they're not voting, what the quality of the options are before them, and what their reasons or motivations should be for giving their votes to a politician. That voter mobilisation must include us having real serious conversations with political parties about what we want in exchange for our vote. And I think that young people want that."

‘A GENERATION DISAPPOINTED WITH DEMOCRACY’

Dooms adds that the low turnout among young South African voters is not necessarily rooted in apathy, but in the youth’s disappointment with democracy as they are not benefitting from it.

"If you are a young person in this country right now, if you are 30 right now, you have grown up entirely under democracy. Yet, 70% of those people are unemployed and the majority of people are not getting quality services delivered to them. At least six million of them are living in households that are informal, and kind of on the periphery of society. And they were sold the dream of democracy and it's not delivering on its dividends," she said.

"So, there is a general disappointment with democracy, they've watched their parents, and their grandparents vote and they've seen that those votes have not improved their situation. In fact, things have deteriorated. One vote after the other. So, it's not about one or two political parties, but the quality of leadership. It is about not trusting that democracy is a system that can deliver, especially in terms of the material conditions of people's lives."

She spelt out the quality of life that general South Africans yearn for: “People want a good life, not even good life in a lavish sense, but just decent a life with dignity and it is not guaranteed in a democracy.”

'YOUNG SOUTH AFRICANS MUST RAISE THEIR HANDS FOR POLITICAL LEADERSHIP'

To see change, Dooms says that young South Africans need to play a more active role in the country’s political space, outside of just voting.

“What they must do is they must raise their hand to be contestants in the political space as well. Young people keep saying that they're looking for great leaders. They must start trusting themselves to be the great leaders that they want to see. I say that because in our political landscape at the moment, there has been way too much waiting by young people for older people to give them space.

"But power concedes nothing without the demand. And I think young people must demand to lead and the way that they can do that before an election, during the election and after the election, is by consolidating power in numbers... voting has been made into an individual exercise and for people to think of themselves as individual voters. But we are not individuals. We are a community of young people, and young people make up the biggest single voting block, the biggest single community of citizens in the country."

She suggests that the youth must build power and organise themselves to get to the polls.

"Young people constitute more than 14 million voters and many of them [are] unregistered at this point. The ANC in the last election, as the biggest party, got 10 million votes. If unregistered, young people alone came out and voted single-mindedly, they could unseat the government of the day and they must understand that power.

"But after the election, they must also organise themselves for accountability, organise themselves to participate in parliamentary processes, to participate in IDP [Integrated Development Plan meetings], to participate in engagements with their public representatives, to participate in the media spaces for accountability. Young people must be able to say to politicians: ‘We hired you, and if you don't do what we say, we can also fire you'."

‘DEMOCRACY HAS BECOME THEORETICAL’

Former Democratic Alliance presidential candidate and founder of the Ground Work Collective Mbali Ntuli agrees that young South Africans are not disinterested in the things happening around them, but have simply lost interest in the democratic processes, because “democracy has become theoretical”.

Ntuli added that the youth in the country do not know how to use their power to hold politicians accountable, not only through voting on election day, but as active citizens every day. This, she says, can be changed through educating citizens on how to participate in the country’s democratic processes in everyday life and not only during the election period.



“South African youth definitely are interested in what is happening around them. They care deeply about their communities, and they try to organise and mobilise in the ways that we have taught them are the only ways to get some kind of results, and that's usually through a form of protest.

“But the fact of the matter is that many young people are saying that they have not found themselves to be interested in the form of democratic process, because democracy has become theoretical. So many of the things that they were told they would get in terms of opportunities, job security, the ability to leave the circumstances that they find themselves in have not actually happened under what they feel democracy is.And that's because of politicians and leaders, not because of the system."

SOUTH AFRICANS HAVE NO FAITH IN POLITICIANS

Ntuli noted "a major disconnect and distrust in politicians".

A recent survey by Afrobarometer also revealed that South African youth think government is failing to address the unemployment crisis in the country. Currently, unemployment in the age group between 15 and 34 rose to 46.5% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the national average of 32.9%.

The survey also shows that 70% of South Africans are dissatisfied with the way democracy is working in the country.

“Voter education can't be something that we only engage with just before an election or just before registration weekend. It doesn't work in that way. Otherwise, it doesn't become sustainable. We keep getting ourselves into these five-, three-year cycles where nothing changes, because we haven't sustained the effort," said Ntuli.

“And so I think what really needs to happen in between the different elections is that people need to know and once they know where they can actually use their power… it isn't even difficult to see the kind of outcomes that we want in elections, because then politicians and political parties and political players will know that they have citizens who will vote them out and will ask them hard questions and so they will have to answer.

“So, at the moment politicians know that they can act with impunity, because half of our country doesn't even know how they can fix a burst water pipe outside of their house.”