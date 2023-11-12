NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments

The gold mine recently initiated a Section 189 process at its troubled Kloof 4 shaft, which has placed about 3,000 three thousand jobs at risk.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called on Sibanye-Stillwater to find other ways to cut costs that do not involve retrenching workers.

The company cited operational constraints, damaged infrastructure, and persistent financial losses for this.

Members of NUM marched to the mine's offices on Saturday.

NUM's Duncan Luvuno said the union will resist any huge job cuts.

"The problem with Sibanye more especially and these other mining companies, when they are not making profits or having challenges, they run to close shafts but when they are making profits they don't share equally profits with ourselves

"When they are having problems we have to suffer they want to close shafts and so forth. We are thinking it's unfair because when they make a lot of money they don't share with us they share with bosses."