Newly elected Simmers wants DA to win two-thirds majority in WC in 2024

The new Western Cape provincial leader said the closest the party ever got to 60% of the vote was under Helen Zille’s leadership as Premier, but he believes the DA might even surpass that number this time around.

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Tertuis Simmers wants the party to win a two-thirds majority in the province next year.

Simmers, who is the MEC for infrastructure, said he wants to ensure the party has complete control of the province after the elections.

Simmers was elected as the party’s provincial leader on Saturday, beating former leader Bonginkosi Madikizela to the position.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was elected deputy leader unopposed.

Simmers said the closest the party ever got to 60% of the vote was under Helen Zille’s leadership as Premier.

He said the party might even surpass that number this time around.

"Our current tracking shows if we keep on doing what we are currently doing we might well even surpass that threshold for the party which is 60% and that is our mission."

Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen warned of an EFF and ANC coalition in the province saying it must be prevented at all cost.

"Under an ANC/EFF coalition, the looting will start on day one. They cannot wait to get their hands on the cookie jar."

The party said the newly elected leadership team will lead the province to next year’s national and provincial elections, working towards keeping the Western Cape DA.