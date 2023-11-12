Max Homa makes history with victory at 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Homa's consistency throughout the tournament culminated in a final-round 66, sealing a four-shot victory at an impressive 19 under par.

NORTH WEST - In a stunning debut at Africa's major, the Nedbank Golf Challenge, World Number 8 Max Homa secured a remarkable victory, living up to the high expectations of fans who witnessed his stellar performance at the Gary Player Country Club.

Homa's consistency throughout the tournament culminated in a final-round 66, sealing a four-shot victory at an impressive 19 under par. This win marked his first DP World Tour title and the ninth in his career, with six victories on the PGA Tour and two on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The American golfer, who started the tournament with rounds of 66, 68, and 69, closed with a memorable eagle on the ninth, winning by four shots and becoming the first American champion since Jim Furyk in 2006. Reflecting on his life-changing visit to Africa, Homa expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received from fans.

Backed by strong support, including encouraging chants from enthusiastic young fans, Homa faced a challenge from Denmark's Thorbjørn Olesen, but stood firm, making a pivotal statement on the iconic par-five ninth hole.

Homa, describing the shot of the tournament, said: "If you'd told me I was three under through eight, I would've thought I'd be leading, and I was rather surprised to be tied for the lead with Thorbjørn on the ninth fairway." He highlighted the importance of his well-executed three iron shot and a relatively easy putt, solidifying his lead.

While Olesen finished third at 14 under with a 69, Nicolai Højgaard secured second place with a 68 at 15 under par. Justin Thomas mounted a strong final-round performance, carding a 66 to claim fourth place at 12 under par. Hennie du Plessis, the leading South African in the tournament, finished in sixth place on his debut at 10 under par.

Walking down the iconic walkway to the ninth green, Homa envisioned his name among the great champions of the tournament. The victory added an extraordinary chapter to his golfing journey.

As Homa heads home with a substantial prize of just over US$ 1 million dollars, he leaves a lasting mark on the Nedbank Golf Challenge, etching his name alongside the legends of the sport.