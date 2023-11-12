Malema urges EFF members to run clean election campaign

Speaking at a Ground Forces Forum event in Mbombela on Saturday, Malema said EFF members should carry themselves as a government in waiting.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema has urged his members to run a clean election campaign with no violence.

His statement comes a couple of weeks after a video of EFF councillors in eThekwini went viral on social media showing them fighting with council security guards.

“Comrades, no candidate must be insulted of another political party, and no violent language must be used but worse, none of you must campaign for the EFF under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

NO SABOTAGE

Malema also warned party members not to engage in acts of sabotage against other political party campaigns ahead of the 2024 national elections, calling on party members not to destroy posters of other political parties.

“Fighters, we don’t remove posters of other political parties. Rather go put up your own posters. Rather remove EFF posters and put them back again if you’re bored. Don’t remove other people's posters."