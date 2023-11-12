'Horrors in Middle East and Ukraine a blight on the 21st century': Hill-Lewis

Hill-Lewis addressed Capetonians as the city marked the annual Remembrance Day on Sunday, calling for peace in the world and an end to what he’s described as the senseless killings of people.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis has called for peace in the world and an end to what he’s described as the senseless killings of people.

Hill-Lewis addressed Capetonians as the city marked the annual Remembrance Day on Sunday, commemorating World War One and World War Two's fallen soldiers.

The event took place at the city’s Cenotaph, which is a war memorial.

Hill-Lewis said there has been great loss as a result of the wars.

"Over the course of these two world wars, many, many millions of parents across the world experienced the most profound loss imaginable as they had to accept that their young boys would not come home, and would not go on to live full lives, would not start families and would not ever touch the lives of others."

The Mayor also weighed in on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

"The horrors playing out in the Middle East, the ongoing occupation, and the destruction of Ukraine are a blight on this 21st century. We have to do better. We cannot let our world be shaped and controlled by the masters of war."