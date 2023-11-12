DHA to release White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection

At a media briefing on Sunday, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to give the public a breakdown of what the white paper will mean for granting foreign nationals citizenship in South Africa, among other things.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is set to brief the media on the gazetting of the White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration, and Refugee Protection on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Cabinet approved the publication of the draft policy for public comment.

Motsoaledi is expected to give the public a breakdown of what the white paper will mean for granting foreign nationals citizenship in South Africa.

He is also set to touch on the protection of refugees and asylum seekers in South Africa.