Calm restored in CT after clash between Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestine groupings

A heavy police contingent was on site to manage the tensions, firing stun grenades and using water cannons in attempts to disperse the opposing crowds.

Calm was restored following clashes between Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel groups at the Sea Point Promenade on 12 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Melikhaya Zagagana
12 November 2023 16:18

CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored following clashes between Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel groups at the Sea Point Promenade on Sunday afternoon.

This takes place amid an ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Pro-Israel supporters organised a march on Sunday afternoon.

Pro-Palestine supporters also held a march on Saturday, also in the Mother City.

On Sunday, clashes ensued between the two sides, who both held placards in support of either side.

A heavy police contingent was on site to manage the tensions, firing stun grenades and using water cannons in attempts to disperse the crowd.

Police also formed a human chain to try and separate the two groupings.

