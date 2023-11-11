WC metro police officer dies during training at Blue Waters Beach

The 53-year-old officer was part of a group walk with a city fitness instructor at the Blue Waters Beach on Friday, and it's believed he may have had a heart attack.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town safety and security MMC, JP Smith said he was saddened by the death of a metro police officer while training at Blue Waters Beach in Strandfontein.

The officer was part of a group walk with a city fitness instructor at the beach on Friday.

It's believed the 53-year-old officer may have had a heart attack.

Smith said attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

"The loss of any member of our safety and security family hits very hard, and I want to extend my, and the city’s sincerest condolences to the officer’s loved ones."

His identity is being withheld until the family has been informed of his passing.