Tyla and Musa Keys receive nomination each at 2024 Grammy Awards

The South African stars were both nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, Tyla for her viral hit, ‘Water’, and Musa Keys for his contribution to Davido’s track, ‘Unavailable’.

JOHANNESBURG - The 2024 Grammy Award nominations have officially rolled in, with South African superstars Tyla and Musa Keys each receiving a nod for one of the music world's most prestigious awards.

Twenty-one-year-old Tyla was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category for her hit song Water.

Twenty-three-year-old Musa Keys was recognised for his contribution to Davido's track Unavailable under the same category.

Tyla's hit song Water debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first solo song by a South African musician to appear on the chart since jazz legend Hugh Masekela's Grazing in the Grass 55 years ago.