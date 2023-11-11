Ramaphosa has failed to address scourge of GBV in South Africa, says Malema

Addressing the EFF Ground Forces Forum in Mpumalanga on Saturday, EFF leader Julius Malema said since Ramaphosa has been in power, he has undone all efforts by past presidents to improve the state of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to address the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country, which continues to claim the lives of women and children.

Malema was addressing EFF Ground Forces Forum in Ehlazeni District, in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

He said since Ramaphosa has been in power, he has undone all efforts by past presidents to improve the state of South Africa.

He claimed the GBV summits that held by Ramaphosa were a PR stunt that has never yielded results.

"Those were not summits doing anything they were just PR stunts. We went to those summits, where are the results today? If they were really aimed at helping women who are victims of gender-based violence, where are the results today?" said Malema.