PowerBall results: Friday, 10 November 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 10 November 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 03, 18, 21, 37, 46 PB: 03

PowerBall Plus: 08, 11, 19, 30, 50 PB: 15

For more details visit the National Lottery website.