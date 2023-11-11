PowerBall results: Friday, 10 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 10 November 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 18, 21, 37, 46 PB: 03
PowerBall Plus: 08, 11, 19, 30, 50 PB: 15
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 10/11/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 10, 2023
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 10/11/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 10, 2023
We have a #PowerBall jackpot winner of R4,744,491! pic.twitter.com/YlB1fVPCRa