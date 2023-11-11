Phala Phala accused's bail hearing postponed, Joseph to breastfeed behind bars

The trio will spend a week behind bars after their bail judgment was reserved, and Magistrate Predeshni Poonan ordered that Froliana Joseph's baby be brought into the cell three times a day for breastfeeding.

BELA BELA - President Cyril Ramaphosa's former employee arrested for allegedly stealing money at his Limpopo farm has been allowed to breastfeed her newborn baby behind bars.

Froliana Joseph was handcuffed this week alongside her brother, David, and their co-accused Imanuwela David for allegedly stealing about $580 000 dollars from the farm in 2020.

The trio appeared at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo on Friday.

But Joseph's lawyer, Mike Mokgobu, said they are not happy with this arrangement.

"Remember there is already an effect because you don't feed as and when there is a need, you only feed per schedule created by the court. So obviously it's gonna create some challenges.

"We are not happy with the schedule but it was a compromise position as we could not release her on bail, in the first instance," said Mokgobu.

The trio will spend a week behind bars after their bail judgment was reserved.

The state did not oppose bail because it believes the suspects are not a flight risk and they've cooperated with the police.