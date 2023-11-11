Ntshavheni: Govt in process of drafting legislation to legalise artisanal mining

The Minister in the Presidency was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday where several ministries gave updates on progress made in government's battle against illegal mining.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the government is in the process of drafting legislation to legalise artisanal or small-scale mining.

She was speaking at a media briefing led by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster in Pretoria on Friday where several ministries gave updates on progress made in the government's battle against illegal mining.

Ntshavheni said there are plans to allocate licensed artisanal miners across the country's 6,000 abandoned and inoperative mines.

"They [Department of Mineral Resources and Energy] are finalising a process of then registering those who want to conduct artisanal mining, which will then remove the illegal miners from going back and occupying those ownerless mines. Those ownerless mines, we cannot trace their owners because some of them were abandoned a long time ago," said Ntshavheni.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele assured South Africans that government is not only targeting zama zamas, but illegal mining kingpins are also being hunted down.

Cele said the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster has seized millions of rands in assets belonging to kingpins convicted on illegal mining charges.

"There's been this issue of arresting foot soldiers. So it's not just about chasing those ones but we're moving a little bit up to deal with those that are the brains behind this. There are nine up to this far," said Cele.