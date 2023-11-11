Motorists warned of road closures around FNB Stadium ahead of Soweto derby

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to face off on Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists have been warned of road closures in and around the FNB Stadium for the Soweto Derby.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers would be on duty to assist with traffic flow before and after the game.

“The alternative routes to avoid the FNB precinct are the N1 highway, the M1, the N12, Main Reef Road, Aerodrome Road, and Adcock Ingram Road.”