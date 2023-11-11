Malema disappointed at EFF members who believed AfriForum's false POP allegation

"Our EFF comrades were believing that lie, and even joined in the attack of the leadership. A lie that was peddled by the most dangerous enemy of the EFF called AfriForum. How do you believe AfriForum over the leadership of your organisation?”

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema expressed disappointment that some of the party’s supporters believed AfriForum over its leadership.

The lobby group accused the EFF of doctoring proof of payments, however, this was later disproven by Standard Bank.

The bank said it was using an outdated template to print its receipts, hence it was showing the names of people who have left the business.

Speaking at the Ground Forces Forum in Mpumalanga on Saturday, Malema said he was never worried about AfriForum allegations.

“Maqabane arena a EFF [Our EFF comrades] were believing that lie, and even joined in the attack of the leadership. A lie that was peddled by the most dangerous enemy of the EFF called AfriForum. How do you believe AfriForum over the leadership of your organisation?”