EFF POP to AfriForum authentic, just printed on outdated template: Standard Bank

JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank has verified that a proof of payment provided by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to AfriForum is authentic; after the lobby group accused the party of producing fake receipts.

This relates to legal costs from 2017 when AfriForum successfully interdicted the EFF from calling for the invasion of unoccupied private land.

The Constitutional Court in September dismissed the EFF's appeal bid with costs.

AfriForum said while the money reflected in its bank accounts, it believes the receipts were doctored.

The lobby group posted the proof of payment (POP) on social media platform X, questioning its authenticity, and subsequently announcing that its private prosecution unit was investigating the Red Berets for giving it falsified receipts.

Chartered Accountant, Khaya Sithole said the POP raised some questions:

“What was curious about the proof of payment, it indicated the board of directors of Standard Bank from two generations ago, which has been replaced by another board, and then also has been replaced by another board.”

On Saturday morning, Standard Bank released a statement clarifying that the receipts were printed on an outdated template.

The bank said it is investigating the erroneous response its fraud department sent to AfriForum, suggesting the POPs were fake.

Meanwhile, the EFF on X welcomed Standard Bank's clarification, saying it is once again vindicated, and "AfriForum are once again exposed as liars."