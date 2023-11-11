Battle for DA Western Cape's top job between Madikizela and Simmers

The DA in the Western Cape is set to elect new leaders on Saturday when the party holds its provincial congress in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is set to elect new leaders on Saturday when the party holds its provincial congress in Cape Town.

Vying for the top position is former MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and the province’s MEC for infrastructure Tertius Simmers.

Madikizela has again thrown his name in the hat after he was elected to lead the party in the province back in 2017.

A political analyst believes the race for the top job could go either way.

Erwin Schwella said it will be a tight race with both candidates in with a chance.

"We don’t know what is going to happen. I think it is a tight race. It seems as if both sides, both candidates have strong support from let’s say, different parts of the party," said Schwella.

He believes that the race will be decided on two things, competence, and the ability to connect with voters.

"That is competence to lead government and deliver services because that’s what politicians and governments do, and a kind of connectivity to some form of community who can provide votes given the fact that they feel represented by a particular individual."

UPBEAT DELEGATES

The party said it’s prepared to host 1,200 delegates and special guests at the Hillsong Church in Century City.

Those contesting for leadership positions have also expressed their excitement as members choose new leaders to lead them into next year's elections.

Delegate and candidate for provincial leader Tertius Simmers said everyone is energised after holding its previous conference under COVID-19 regulations.

"It’s a great vibe, people are energised. Remember the last time people had a congress in 2020 it was during COVID-19, so we didn’t get together as a province so it’s very nice, it’s well organised."

Another delegate, Ricardo McKenzie said he was very excited about the conference.

"I’m very excited about this congress. The mood is exciting, the people are excited. It’s good to see people after so many years. But more importantly, the voting for new leadership is taking place."