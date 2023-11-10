Third suspect in Phala Phala farm burglary revealed to be brother of accused

The accused, who handed himself over to the police on Thursday, is the brother of a former domestic worker at the farm, Froliana Joseph, who stands accused of the burglary alongside Imanuwela David.

POLOKWANE - It has been revealed that the third suspect in the Phala Phala burglary is the brother of Froliana Joseph, a former domestic worker at the farm.

The 27-year-old male handed himself over to police on Thursday.

Joseph, her brother, and Imanuwela David are set to appear at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court on Friday.

It is alleged that in February 2020, the trio broke into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo and stole about $580,000 in cash.

The entrance to the court is currently cordoned off by police with tape. A police car is stationed inside the barricade, and there are at least five police vans around the court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the accused are expected to make a formal bail application on Friday.

“Some of the accused, we are going to oppose the bail, but for the mother of the child, we won’t oppose the bail for her.”

Joseph told the court during her previous appearance that she’s a mother to a newborn baby who requires breast milk every day.