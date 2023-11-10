SANDU not surprised by extension of inquiry into submarine tragedy

This follows after the chief of the SA Navy granted an extension to the board of inquiry looking into the incident on the Sas Manthatisi submarine which led to the deaths of three mariners off the coast of Kommetjie.

CAPE TOWN - The SA National Defence Union (SANDU) said it's no surprise that the SA Navy's inquiry into the SAS Manthatisi tragedy has been extended.

This follows after the chief of the SA Navy granted an extension to the board of inquiry looking into the incident on the SAS Manthatisi submarine which led to the deaths of three mariners off the coast of Kommetjie.

Lieutenant-Commander Gillian Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa and Warrant Officer Mokwapa Mojela died after being swept off the submarine in rough seas on 20 September.

READ: SA Navy launches board of inquiry after Kommetjie tragedy

The crew had been conducting a vertical transfer when high waves swept seven of the crew out to sea.

A board of inquiry to establish what exactly happened to cause the deaths of Hector, Mathipa and Mojela had been due for an outcome this week.

However, the board of inquiry requested an extension of the time allocated to complete its work.

SA Navy spokesperson, Commander Theo Mabina, said the request for an extension had since been granted.

"The way it's investigated is via witnesses being summoned to come to the board and personally testify as to what they saw. So, I could imagine that this specific investigation would require an extension" said SANDU spokesperson Pikke Greef.

Greef said a recommendation to prevent future incidents of a similar nature from happening will most likely also be made.